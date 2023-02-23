|Fact-checking
“By announcing military assistance to Ukraine two days after the start of the conflict, Scholz committed an “epoch-making taboo violation.” However, its implementation is very late, more like a zigzag course with many setbacks than a strategic advance,” he said.
In Germany, called the most likely scenario for the development of events in Ukraine
“We expect further bold decisions, first of all, the supply of fighters,” the diplomat summed up.
Andrey Melnik has repeatedly found himself at the center of a scandal because of his odious statements. So, he compared German Chancellor Olaf Scholz with “offended liver sausage” (he later expressed regret about these words), and before that he praised the leader of the Ukrainian nationalists Stepan Bandera. Melnik called the accomplice of the Third Reich a “freedom fighter” to whom laws are not written, and denied his involvement in the massacre of the Polish population.
FT: Scholz disappointed in Germany‘s allies over Ukraine
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
