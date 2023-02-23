In addition, Melnyk urged Scholz to cross all self-drawn red lines and provide the Ukrainian armed forces with all available weapons systems.

“We expect further bold decisions, first of all, the supply of fighters,” the diplomat summed up.

Andrey Melnik has repeatedly found himself at the center of a scandal because of his odious statements. So, he compared German Chancellor Olaf Scholz with “offended liver sausage” (he later expressed regret about these words), and before that he praised the leader of the Ukrainian nationalists Stepan Bandera. Melnik called the accomplice of the Third Reich a “freedom fighter” to whom laws are not written, and denied his involvement in the massacre of the Polish population.