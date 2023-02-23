Intense rains affect five provinces of Ecuador | News

The Ecuadorian Risk Management Secretariat reported this Wednesday that the heavy rains that have been plaguing that country for days have caused severe damage in five provinces.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Conaie announces meeting to define next actions in Ecuador

The agency stated that regions such as Chimborazo, Esmeraldas, El Oro, Guayas, Loja and Los Ríos were the most impacted by the rains and landslides.

Thus, the entity specified that six people have died so far, four due to the landslide that occurred the day before in the Pallatanga area, in Chimborazo, while another two perished during a flood in the Alto Tambo parish in San Lorenzo, Esmeraldas.

#Chimborazo | Together with the GAD Risk Management Unit #pallatanga We toured the areas of Santa Ana and the Huitsitse riverbed, in order to identify the water variants that accelerate geodynamic processes, river overflow and lateral erosion. pic.twitter.com/3Yz05lh9Jo

– Ecuador Risks (@Riesgos_Ec)

February 23, 2023

The entity declared a state of yellow alert in a polygon of approximately 247 hectares, identified in the Aypug, Casual communities and the La Esperanza, Control Norte, Nueva Alausí, Pircapamba and Bua neighborhoods, in the Alausí canton, in the province of Chimborazo.

Likewise, 92 dangerous events have been reported, 35 of them related to flooding, 24 to landslides, one hailstorm and one undermining.

Meanwhile, other emergencies were attended to due to the collapse of structures, such as seven structural fires and 14 forest fires.

The effects of the rains also overflowed streets in different locations in the country, one of those in the canton of Santa Elena, for which the Emergency Operations Committee (COE) was activated and the Decentralized Autonomous Government (GAD) declared an emergency for the canton .

The Secretariat remains active with the tasks of monitoring and inter-institutional coordination of actions, in the face of dangerous events registered in Ecuador.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source