Earthquake tremors in Tajikistan felt in Alma-Ata

ALMA-ATA, February 23 – RIA Novosti. Earthquake tremors of magnitude 7, the epicenter of which was located in Tajikistan, were felt in Alma-Ata with a force of 2-3 points on the MSK-64 scale, the seismological experimental and methodological expedition of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan reported.
Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 7.3 in Tajikistan, near the border with the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in northwest China, was reported by the Chinese Seismological Center. The center later lowered the magnitude to 7.2. According to the seismological center, the earthquake was located at a depth of 10 kilometers, and its epicenter was about 82 kilometers from the border with China.
According to Kazakh seismologists, the earthquake occurred at 03:37 Moscow time on the territory of Tajikistan – 696 kilometers southwest of the largest Kazakh city.
“Magnitude MPV 7.0. Depth – 20 kilometers. Perceptibility information (according to the MSK-64 scale): Almaty – 2-3 points,” the report says.
There were no reports of damage.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
