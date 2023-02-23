|Fact-checking
MOSCOW, February 23 – RIA Novosti. Western countries perceive the strengthening of Russia’s ties with Africa as a personal insult, because they can hardly abandon the neo-colonial principles that for many years allowed them to pump out the necessary resources from Africa almost for nothing, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov believes.
“The recent geopolitical situation and the crisis of the liberal development model dictate the need to reformat the entire world system of international relations, both political and economic. For the “collective West”, including France, this means the decline of its neo-colonial empire, which for many years it allowed almost for nothing to pump out the necessary resources from Africa to maintain its industry and develop the economy,” Bogdanov said in an interview with RIA Novosti.
“It is clear that it is difficult to change habits, therefore, the strengthening of Russia’s partnership with Africa in a number of Western capitals is perceived as a personal insult. This is where their active work with Africans to counter our country on the continent originates,” he said.
At the same time, according to him, Russia among Africans has a high, well-deserved reputation as a reliable partner and friend, ready to help in a difficult situation. “So it was during the struggle of the peoples of Africa for independence, in difficult moments of natural disasters, so it is now in the matter of countering the terrorist threat, preserving the sovereignty of African states. In our opinion, it will be difficult to oppose this to Paris,” he said. Bogdanov.
Answering the question whether one can expect anti-Russian provocations due to the fact that European states are trying to prevent the strengthening of the role of Moscow in the region, Bogdanov noted that “in other times one could say that this is somehow undiplomatic.”
“But the behavior of Western countries on the Ukrainian issue suggests that anything can be expected, and we are ready for any development of the situation,” he concluded.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
