The Foreign Ministry explained why the West is “insulted” by Russia-Africa ties

Western countries perceive the strengthening of Russia’s ties with Africa as a personal insult, because they can hardly abandon the neo-colonial principles that for many years allowed them to pump out the necessary resources from Africa almost for nothing, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov believes.

“It is clear that it is difficult to change habits, therefore, the strengthening of Russia’s partnership with Africa in a number of Western capitals is perceived as a personal insult. This is where their active work with Africans to counter our country on the continent originates,” he said.