The Foreign Ministry explained why the West is “insulted” by Russia-Africa ties

At the same time, according to him, Russia among Africans has a high, well-deserved reputation as a reliable partner and friend, ready to help in a difficult situation. “So it was during the struggle of the peoples of Africa for independence, in difficult moments of natural disasters, so it is now in the matter of countering the terrorist threat, preserving the sovereignty of African states. In our opinion, it will be difficult to oppose this to Paris ,” he said. Bogdanov.