Ex-Trump adviser admired Putin’s remark to the West

Russian President Vladimir Putin supports and promotes values ​​that the West has long been trying to destroy, retired Lieutenant General Michael Flynn, former US national security adviser during the Donald Trump administration, tweeted.

“It is admirable that the President of Russia speaks of God and the family as important values, while the West is destroying them,” commented the ex-adviser.

On Tuesday, Putin announced a message to the Federal Assembly, in which he touched upon the most important domestic and foreign policy issues. In his speech, the President also touched upon the issue of the spiritual decay of Western society.