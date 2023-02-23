Lukashenka declared readiness to counter any threats

|Fact-checking
MINSK, February 23 – RIA Novosti. The Armed Forces of Belarus are ready to effectively counter any challenges and threats, said President Alexander Lukashenko in congratulating compatriots on the Day of Defenders of the Fatherland and the 105th anniversary of the Armed Forces.
“Over the years of independence, we have created combat-ready, highly mobile, equipped with the latest models of equipment Armed Forces that are ready to effectively resist any challenges and threats. Our army has been and remains a truly people’s army, one of the pillars of statehood, a guarantor of independence and security, a real school of courage for young people “, – the press service of the Belarusian leader quotes the text of congratulations.
Lukashenka expressed his conviction that people in uniform will continue to be able to firmly guard the world, protecting their home.
