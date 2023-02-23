Israel announces strike on Gaza

|Fact-checking
MOSCOW, February 23 – RIA Novosti. The Israel Defense Forces announced an attack on the Gaza Strip.
“The Israel Defense Forces is currently striking in the Gaza Strip. More details later,” the statement posted on the army’s telegram channel said.
Earlier, the Israeli army reported that six rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip in the direction of Israel, five were intercepted by air defense systems, and one fell in open areas. Prior to this, the army reported the inclusion of sirens in the Israeli cities of Ashkelon, Sderot, as well as in the area adjacent to the Gaza Strip.
Israel Helps Treat Wounded Ukrainian Soldiers, Permanent Representative Says
