Israeli military strikes at Hamas military compound

MOSCOW, February 23 – RIA Novosti. The Israel Defense Forces said it had attacked a weapons manufacturing facility and a Hamas military compound in the Gaza Strip.
Earlier Thursday, the army said it was carrying out strikes in the Gaza Strip.
“This morning, the Israel Defense Forces attacked a weapons production facility and a military complex belonging to the terrorist organization Hamas,” the army said on its Telegram channel.
As noted, the weapons production facility is located in the central part of the Gaza Strip, and the military complex is in the north.
Earlier, the Israeli army reported that six rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip in the direction of Israel, five were intercepted by air defense systems, and one fell in open areas. Prior to this, the army reported the inclusion of sirens in the Israeli cities of Ashkelon, Sderot, as well as in the area adjacent to the Gaza Strip.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
