Israeli military strikes at Hamas military compound

As noted, the weapons production facility is located in the central part of the Gaza Strip, and the military complex is in the north.

Earlier, the Israeli army reported that six rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip in the direction of Israel, five were intercepted by air defense systems, and one fell in open areas. Prior to this, the army reported the inclusion of sirens in the Israeli cities of Ashkelon, Sderot, as well as in the area adjacent to the Gaza Strip.