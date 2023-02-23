The Foreign Ministry denied reports of the presence of Russian instructors in Burkina Faso

MOSCOW, February 23 – RIA Novosti. Rumors about the alleged presence of instructors from a Russian private military company in Burkina Faso are groundless, as are media reports that the authorities in Ouagadougou allegedly asked Russia for military assistance, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said in an interview with RIA Novosti. Rumors about the alleged presence of instructors from a Russian private military company in Burkina Faso are groundless, as are media reports that the authorities in Ouagadougou allegedly asked Russia for military assistance, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

“There really is a lot of speculation in the media about the contacts of the Russian side with the new authorities of Burkina Faso. Most often, these are just speculations that have nothing to do with the real state of affairs, including the alleged request for Russian military assistance to this country,” Bogdanov said. .

At the same time, he noted that Russia is determined to develop cooperation with Burkina Faso and the president of the transitional period, Ibrahim Traore. Of particular importance, according to Bogdanov, for the new authorities of the country is the training of national military personnel in the specialized universities of Russia to combat terrorist groups, and such work will be carried out.

“As for the rumors surrounding the alleged presence of instructors from a Russian private military company in Burkina Faso, they are without any basis. Speaking on Channel One of the state broadcaster RTB on February 3, Burkina Faso’s transitional president, Traore, said that at this stage he sees no need to resort to the services of a foreign PMC,” the source said.

“While building our line on developing relations with Ouagadougou, we have to take into account that this West African country is going through a difficult period in its history. Last year, two coups d’état took place in Burkina Faso. In this context, we intend to take an active part in collective efforts to stabilize the situation in Burkina Faso,” he concluded.

At the end of September 2022, the media reported that a military group in Burkina Faso, led by Captain Traore, announced the removal of the head of the transitional government of the country, Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, the suspension of the constitution in the country and the dissolution of the government. Damiba announced his readiness to voluntarily resign if the rebels fulfilled several conditions.

At the end of January, the media reported that the government of Burkina Faso denounced the agreement on the presence of the French Armed Forces, in connection with which the French military must leave the country within a month. French Defense Minister Sebastian Lecornu then confirmed that 400 French troops would leave Burkina Faso within a month. Some experts, as noted by Politico, consider the decision to demand the withdrawal of French troops a possible desire of the government of Burkina Faso, led by Traore, to get closer to other countries.