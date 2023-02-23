The number of Palestinians killed by Israel in Nablus rises to 11 | News

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed this Wednesday a new death from the raid of the Israeli Army in the West Bank city of Nablus, bringing the death toll during the incursion of the occupation forces to 11.

Israeli army kills ten Palestinians in Nablus, West Bank

According to details provided by the entity, a 66-year-old Palestinian man, identified as Anan Shawkat Annab, died due to respiratory complications caused by tear gas fired during an Israeli military intervention.

Among the 11 people killed for Zionist actions are also a 16-year-old boy, a 72-year-old man and another 61-year-old man.

Urgent: SERIOUS: The number of Palestinians killed by Israel in the occupied city of Nablus this morning rises to 11, including a child and three elderly people.

In the attack this Wednesday in Nablus there were also more than 100 injuries -mostly by shots- and at least six seriously injured.

Among those killed in the raid are six militiamen linked to local armed groups and the rest are civilians, most of them buried this Wednesday in mass funerals.

It is expected that this Thursday a strike will take place in the region as a protest against the armed operation of this day.

So far, statistics count 60 Palestinians killed by Israelis so far in 2023. This is the highest recorded death toll in this time span since 2000.





