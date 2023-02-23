Unidentified people painted the Russian Consulate General in Germany

BERLIN, February 22 – RIA Novosti. The Consulate General of Russia in Bonn, Germany, in an official statement, condemned the act of vandalism, in which on Wednesday night the institution was painted by unknown people.
“We strongly condemn this heinous act of vandalism. Based on the universally recognized norms of international law, we demand that the authorities of the host state take vigorous and effective measures to identify and bring to justice those involved in this offense,” the Consulate General reports in its official telegram channel.
According to the agency, the paint was applied on Wednesday night. The Consulate General accompanied its statement with photographs showing the symbols “z” applied by unknown people in red paint on the outside of the fence, the information stand and the institution’s mailbox.
February 18, 16:07

