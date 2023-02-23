The United States said that they do not close the channels of communication with Russia

“We are not closing any channels of communication with Russia, we welcome communications, and we continue to support these channels of communication,” she said.

At the same time, Singh stressed that in the context of the Russian special military operation, “nothing will happen to Ukraine without Ukraine.”

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. President Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” For this, according to him, it is planned to carry out “demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine”, to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for “bloody crimes against civilians” in Donbass.