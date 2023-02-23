Alert issued for snow and low temperatures in Spain | News

The Ministry of the Interior of Spain issued an alert for “snow and low temperatures in large areas of the north and center of the Peninsula”, following the predictions of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet).

“During Thursday and Friday, the heaviest snowfall will foreseeably take place in areas of Huesca and Lleida (accumulations of up to 20 centimeters (cm) in 24 hours), as well as in areas of Cantabria, Burgos, Soria, Navarra and Álava (accumulations of 5-6 cm. in 24 hours)”, pointed out the Ministry.

On the other hand, the provinces of Huesca and Guadalajara will be where the lowest temperatures will be reported and where there is a forecast of up to -10 degrees Celsius (ºC) in some areas.

The agency’s report stated that a winter, cold and unstable environment is expected on Thursday and Friday, with precipitation in the form of snow at low levels, above 400 to 600 meters generally on Thursday.

Meanwhile, on Saturday “uncertainty in the position of the depression in height increases”, but it is most likely that the frosts will decrease, with which the precipitations would lose intensity.

The Ministry urged that “if it is essential to travel by road, you must be very attentive and take special care with the ice sheets” and find out about the weather situation and the state of the roads.





