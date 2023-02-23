The UN called the tactical use of nuclear weapons unacceptable

|Fact-checking
UN, February 22 – RIA Novosti. The tactical use of nuclear weapons is unacceptable, said UN Secretary General António Guterres during an emergency special session of the UN General Assembly on Ukraine.
The conflict “inflates” regional instability and fuels global tensions and divisions, diverting attention and resources from other crises and pressing global issues, he said.
“Meanwhile, we have heard indirect threats to use nuclear weapons. The so-called tactical use of nuclear weapons is completely unacceptable. It is high time to step back from the abyss,” Guterres said.
The eleventh emergency special session of the General Assembly was convened after the start of the special military operation of the Russian Federation. On Wednesday, it resumed work at the request of Western states.
Guterres urged to guarantee the safety of nuclear power plants in the conflict zone in Ukraine
