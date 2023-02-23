Kuleba said that Borrell shares the importance of supplying fighter jets to Kyiv

UN, February 22 – RIA Novosti. The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, shares the opinion on the need to supply fighter jets to Kyiv, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba told reporters.

“Yes, we want fighters. We want all types of weapons in order to win. And I dare say that Josep shares this vision. We have the right, provided by the UN Charter, to receive everything in order to exercise the right to self-defense,” Kuleba said.

Answering a question about whether Kyiv would strike with Western weapons on Russian territory, Kuleba said: “We use the weapons we receive from partners to strike Russia within the occupied territories of Ukraine.”

Speaking about whether Kyiv guarantees that it will not strike at Russia on its territory, the minister said: “We guarantee that we will use Western weapons to liberate Ukrainian territories.”

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. President Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” For this, according to him, it is planned to carry out “demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine”, to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for “bloody crimes against civilians” in Donbass.