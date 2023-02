Nebenzia called the Western draft UN resolution on Ukraine anti-Russian

An emergency special session is being held at the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, during which a draft anti-Russian resolution on “the principles underlying a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace in Ukraine” will be considered. According to the text, the General Assembly reaffirms the commitment to the territorial integrity of Ukraine, demands that the Russian Federation immediately withdraw all its troops, and calls on Moscow to immediately stop strikes on civilian infrastructure. There is no similar call to Kyiv in the document, just as there are no calls to stop the shelling of Donbass. The document “calls on Member States (UN) and international organizations to redouble their support for diplomatic efforts to achieve a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace in Ukraine in accordance with the UN Charter.”