UN, February 23 – RIA Novosti. Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya called the West’s draft resolution on “the principles underlying a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace in Ukraine” being considered by the UN General Assembly harmful.

An emergency special session is being held at the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, during which a draft anti-Russian resolution on “the principles underlying a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace in Ukraine” will be considered. According to the text, the General Assembly reaffirms the commitment to the territorial integrity of Ukraine, demands that the Russian Federation immediately withdraw all its troops, and calls on Moscow to immediately stop strikes on civilian infrastructure. There is no similar call to Kyiv in the document, just as there are no calls to stop the shelling of Donbass. The document “calls on Member States (UN) and international organizations to redouble their support for diplomatic efforts to achieve a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace in Ukraine in accordance with the UN Charter.”

“A little over a year ago, Ukraine and its Western patrons convened the 11th emergency special session of the UN General Assembly. At that time, many of the UN member countries were disoriented and went on about the collective West, which appealed to the fact that nothing more terrible in the history of mankind has ever supposedly did not happen, and therefore an unprecedented response to Russia’s actions is needed,” Nebenzya said.

According to him, since then, many members of the UN General Assembly have better understood the causes of what happened and what is happening, and it has become much more difficult for the Western camp to mobilize UN member states in support of its “crusade” against Russia.

“This is also evidenced by the emasculated draft resolution being put up for a vote, which, nevertheless, remains anti-Russian and harmful … It’s just that the chances of getting support for something more substantive in the context of better informed member countries are much less, and our opponents are now before All we need are numbers and votes,” he stressed.