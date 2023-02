Nebenzia called the hypocrisy of the words about the destruction of Russia’s security system

As Nebenzya pointed out, now Western colleagues prefer not to recall this, but at the end of 2021, Russia put forward a number of specific initiatives to de-escalate and build confidence in the Euro-Atlantic area. “We offered the United States and NATO to sign agreements on security guarantees. Thus, we gave a chance to diplomacy. But this chance was arrogantly rejected by the United States and its allies. They flatly refused to even discuss our initiatives, which, if implemented, would have avoided the fact that We are watching today,” he concluded.