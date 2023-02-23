Nebenzia called the hypocrisy of the words about the destruction of Russia’s security system

|Fact-checking
UN, February 23 – RIA Novosti. Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya called hypocritical statements that Russia allegedly violated the global security system – Moscow offered the US and NATO to sign agreements on security guarantees.
According to him, Russia warned against the military development of the territory of neighboring Ukraine by the collective West, “which created a direct threat to our national security.” “But time after time the West has shown defiant disregard for Russian concerns by continuing to bring NATO’s military infrastructure closer to our borders,” Nebenzia said.
“Statements by a number of countries that Russia is to blame for the destruction of the regional and global security system are hypocritical,” he stressed.
As Nebenzya pointed out, now Western colleagues prefer not to recall this, but at the end of 2021, Russia put forward a number of specific initiatives to de-escalate and build confidence in the Euro-Atlantic area. “We offered the United States and NATO to sign agreements on security guarantees. Thus, we gave a chance to diplomacy. But this chance was arrogantly rejected by the United States and its allies. They flatly refused to even discuss our initiatives, which, if implemented, would have avoided the fact that We are watching today,” he concluded.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
