UN, February 23 – RIA Novosti. The conversation about the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis should be conducted not with Kiev, but between Russia and the collective West, primarily the United States, Vasily Nebenzya, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN, said at a meeting of an emergency special session.
“The search for a solution to this whole situation, which threatens with the most negative consequences for all mankind in the event of a direct clash between Russia and NATO, should no longer be between Russia and Ukraine, but between Russia and the collective West – primarily Washington, which stands behind the Kiev regime,” Nebenzya said.
Yesterday, 23:53
Nebenzia called the Western draft UN resolution on Ukraine anti-Russian
“We are ready to look for a serious long-term diplomatic solution to this crisis and have repeatedly spoken about it. Our opponents have not yet recovered from vain illusions about the possibility of defeating a nuclear power. Therefore, we have to eliminate the reasons that forced us to start the NMD a year ago, by military means” , he stressed.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
