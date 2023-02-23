Those responsible for blowing up Nord Stream will answer in any case, Nebenzya said

The diplomat stressed that the West is increasingly involved in the conflict in Ukraine. The consequences of this interference are becoming visible everywhere, the permanent representative pointed out.

“From the food and energy crisis provoked by Western sanctions to the undermining of the Nord Stream, which, of course, will have to be answered in any case,” Nebenzya explained.

On February 8, American journalist and Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh published an article about the investigation into the Nord Stream accident. According to him, in the summer of 2022, during the NATO exercise Baltops, American divers planted explosives under Russian gas pipelines, and three months later the Norwegians detonated the bomb. Washington categorically denies these accusations.