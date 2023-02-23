The permanent representative of Belarus to the UN warned about the consequences of the transfer of WMD to Kyiv

|Fact-checking
UN, February 23 – RIA Novosti. The transfer of lethal weapons to Kiev, including weapons of mass destruction (WMD), will lead to a new round of escalation with a tangible prospect of a global conflict, said Valentin Rybakov, Permanent Representative of Belarus to the UN, at an emergency special session of the UN General Assembly.
“We are concerned about the irresponsible statements of individual politicians about their readiness to transfer lethal weapons, including weapons of mass destruction, to the disposal of Ukraine. The implementation of such plans will inevitably lead to a new round of escalation, countless victims, with a tangible prospect of a global conflict. This cannot be allowed in any case,” Rybakov said.
01:13
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
