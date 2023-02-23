Russia suspends obligations under the START III treaty | News

The Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergei Riabkov, ratified this Wednesday that his country suspends the exchange of information within the framework of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START III), after the announcement made the day before by President Vladimir Putin of freeze Russian participation in the aforementioned pact.

Speaking to reporters, the official explained: “All the exchanges of information, all the elements of the treaty related to verification activities do not work for us in view of the suspension announcement.”

He added that the Russian president will decide whether the conditions are right to review this decision on START III or adapt additional measures.

He stressed that any future steps Russia takes will depend on the United States (US) government, “what decisions it makes and what policy it pursues,” he said.

Riabkov appreciated that there are no signs that the US has changed its attitude in any way and did not rule out that the nation will withdraw from START III. “I’m not ruling anything out. They have previously withdrawn from many agreements, ”he noted.

He said that henceforth, from the point of view of military planning, Moscow will consider the nuclear potential of Britain and France, along with the US, as a single fist directed against Russia.

He added that his country will monitor the strategic decisions of London and Paris, in the same way that it does with Washington.

In this regard, he made it clear that Russia has “national technical means that make it possible to assess in a fairly safe manner what is happening” with the nuclear weapons programs of the US and other nations.

He specified that “Russia will continue to follow the central quantitative restrictions within the framework of the Treaty”, as well as respect “the 1988 agreement on mutual notice of ballistic missile launches between the former USSR (Union of Soviet Socialist Republics) and the United States. .”.

This Tuesday, President Putin announced Tuesday the suspension, not the withdrawal, of START III, the most recent pact signed with the US for the reduction and control of nuclear weapons.

In parallel, he emphasized that Russia “must be prepared to carry out nuclear tests if the US carries them out first.”

Both nations extended said treaty in 2021 for five years.

In addition to setting a limit on the deployment of intercontinental weapons (up to 700 missiles, 1,550 nuclear warheads and 800 launchers), this pact allows frequent verification of each country’s programs by the other side.

Over the past several years, the US has withdrawn from various treaties, agreed to with Russia and also other nations, that allow for arms control and promote military transparency.

In August 2019, it was excluded from the INF (intermediate nuclear forces) Treaty on medium and short-range missiles, and the following year it withdrew from the Open Skies Treaty.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



