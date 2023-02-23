Russia is not preparing to use nuclear weapons, Biden said

WASHINGTON, February 23 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden said in an interview with ABC that he does not consider Russia’s suspension of participation in the Offensive Arms Reduction Treaty (START) as a sign of preparation for the use of nuclear weapons.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 21 in a message to the Federal Assembly said that Russia was suspending participation in the Russian-American Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, stressing that the country was not withdrawing from the treaty. He noted that before returning to the discussion, “we must understand for ourselves what countries such as France and Great Britain still claim, and how we will take into account their strategic arsenals, that is, the combined strike potential of the (North Atlantic) alliance” .

00:10 Putin announced increased attention to strengthening the nuclear triad

“It’s a big mistake to do this. Not very responsible. But I don’t think he (Russian President Vladimir Putin – ed.) is thinking about using nuclear weapons or something like that,” Biden said.

“That this somehow means that they are thinking about using nuclear weapons, intercontinental ballistic missiles – there is no sign of this,” he added.

Biden also said that the US does not see anything that would indicate a change in Russia’s readiness of its nuclear deterrence forces.

The fact that Biden considered Moscow ‘s decision to suspend participation in START-3 a big mistake was reported by journalists from the White House press pool the day before.

The agreement between the Russian Federation and the United States on measures to further reduce and limit strategic offensive arms was signed on April 8, 2010 in Prague (Czech Republic). It replaced the 1991 START Treaty (START) and, upon entry into force, replaced the 2002 Strategic Offensive Reductions Treaty (SNRT). On February 3, 2021, Moscow and Washington exchanged notes on the completion of the internal procedures necessary for the entry into force of the agreement on the five-year extension of the Treaty.