WASHINGTON, February 23 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden, in an interview with ABC News, expressed confidence that the issue of suspending Russia’s participation in the Russian-American Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) can be resolved.
“I am confident that we are able to solve this,” Biden said, commenting on Russia’s decision to suspend participation in START.
Putin spoke about the saturation of the armed forces with new equipment
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday in a message to the Federal Assembly said that Russia is suspending participation in the Russian-American Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, stressing that the country is not withdrawing from the treaty. He noted that before returning to the discussion, “we must understand for ourselves what countries such as France and Great Britain still claim, and how we will take into account their strategic arsenals, that is, the combined strike potential (of the North Atlantic – ed. ) alliance”.
Putin also said that the United States is developing new types of nuclear weapons and Washington is thinking about the possibility of testing nuclear weapons. In this regard, Putin instructed the Russian Ministry of Defense and Rosatom to ensure readiness for testing Russian nuclear weapons if the tests are carried out by the Americans first.
Biden spoke about Russia’s readiness to use nuclear weapons
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
