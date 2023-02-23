Under the guise of the Minsk agreements, Kyiv was preparing for war, said Nebenzya

|Fact-checking
UN, February 23 – RIA Novosti. Under the guise of the Minsk agreements, the West was preparing Kyiv for a war in Russia, Vasily Nebenzya, Russia’s permanent representative to the organization, said at an emergency special session of the UN General Assembly.
“Thanks to the well-known revelations of a number of retired Western leaders, today there is no doubt that under the cover of the Minsk agreements approved by the UN Security Council, the West purposefully prepared Ukraine for a war against our country,” Nebenzya said.
According to him, with the connivance and complicity of Americans and Europeans, a truly authoritarian, despotic regime was formed and consistently armed in Kiev, which systematically destroyed everything oppositional and everything that could somehow be linked with Russia.
“In a country where the Russian language is native to most of the population and which has been in cultural unity with ours for many centuries, such a policy essentially meant undermining the foundations that bind society and planting an artificial paradigm of Ukraine as “anti-Russia,” Nebenzia stressed.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
