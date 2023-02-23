|Fact-checking
“In the face of an increasingly fragile and volatile international security situation, <...> a healthy and stable development of bilateral relations is beneficial for world peace,” the author wrote.
According to him, Western countries are trying to destroy relations between Moscow and Beijing through the Ukrainian conflict. For example, the United States found in what was happening a “moral justification” for condemning Russian-Chinese relations, the sabotage of which, according to the observer, never stopped.
The author also added that China has always strived for an open and frank development of relations with other countries. For example, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that relations between Russia and China in the new era will be based “on non-alignment with blocs and the absence of confrontation.”
Yesterday, 19:00
Lavrov and Wang Yi called for the restoration of contacts at the highest level
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
