In China, they told what friendship with Russia will lead to

MOSCOW, February 23 – RIA Novosti. Stable relations between Russia and China will benefit the whole world, writes the Global Times.

“In the face of an increasingly fragile and volatile international security situation, <...> a healthy and stable development of bilateral relations is beneficial for world peace,” the author wrote.

According to him, Western countries are trying to destroy relations between Moscow and Beijing through the Ukrainian conflict. For example, the United States found in what was happening a “moral justification” for condemning Russian-Chinese relations, the sabotage of which, according to the observer, never stopped.
The author also added that China has always strived for an open and frank development of relations with other countries. For example, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that relations between Russia and China in the new era will be based “on non-alignment with blocs and the absence of confrontation.”
In conclusion, the observer noted that the lack of dialogue has never led to a solution to a problem of any magnitude and that China and Russia have always maintained independent bilateral relations, and this, the author believes, is a blessing both for the two countries and for the whole world.
Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

