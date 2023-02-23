More than 50 missing after mine collapse in China | News

At least two people died Wednesday after the collapse of an open-cast coal mine in north China‘s Inner Mongolia region, while more than 50 were reported missing.

18 miners were trapped in a mine in western China

National media reported that the deceased were victims of falling debris in the Alxa League mine, meanwhile, the rescue forces managed to get eight people out, two of them without vital signs.

In this sense, around 300 rescuers work in the place, which according to local sources, came immediately after the event in which six were hospitalized.

Chinese President Xi orders a search and rescue mission at the collapsed mine in Inner Mongolia.

February 22, 2023

The authorities have not issued the causes of the event that occurred in the afternoon of this day while Asian media point out that the mine had been sanctioned for accessing a water intake without authorization.

Accidents in China‘s coal mines have decreased significantly in recent years due to increased safety measures and the closure of facilities without necessary conditions.

Most of the deaths associated with mining are due to explosions caused by the accumulation of methane and coal dust, as well as drowning from entering flooded shafts that were abandoned.

Last year, 14 miners died entombed by debris in a coal mine located in the south of the Asian country after being trapped for more than a week.





