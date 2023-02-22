|Fact-checking
MOSCOW, February 23 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden offended all Americans with his visit to Ukraine, Republican Congressman Paul Gosar (Arizona) said on Twitter.
“Joe Biden’s visit to Ukraine is a slap in the face for every American, especially the residents of East Palestine, Ohio. Ukraine is not our friend, and Russia is not our enemy,” the politician wrote.
In early February, an incident occurred in the United States, called “Chernobyl in Ohio.” Near the town of Eastern Palestine, there was a major railway accident, due to which tanks with chemicals overturned, caught fire and exploded. After the incident, the authorities evacuated local residents, but last week they were allowed to return home.
On Monday, Biden arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit and met with Volodymyr Zelensky. Simultaneously with the trip of the American president, the United States announced a new $460 million aid package for Ukraine.
Western countries constantly talk about the fact that Ukraine must defeat Russia on the battlefield, and increase the supply of weapons and military equipment. Moscow has repeatedly stated that military assistance does not bode well for the Kyiv authorities and only prolongs the conflict, and transport with weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
