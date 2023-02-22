Nebenzia called on the UN General Assembly to support amendments to the resolution on Ukraine

UN, February 23 – RIA Novosti. Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya called on the countries in the General Assembly to vote for the amendments proposed by Belarus to the Western resolution on “the principles underlying a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace in Ukraine”, considered by the UN General Assembly.

An emergency special session is being held at the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, during which a draft anti-Russian resolution on “the principles underlying a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace in Ukraine” will be considered. According to the text, the General Assembly reaffirms the commitment to the territorial integrity of Ukraine, demands that the Russian Federation immediately withdraw all its troops, and calls on Moscow to immediately stop strikes on civilian infrastructure. There is no similar call to Kyiv in the document, just as there are no calls to stop the shelling of Donbass. The document “calls on Member States (UN) and international organizations to redouble their support for diplomatic efforts to achieve a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace in Ukraine in accordance with the UN Charter.”

01:13 Under the guise of the Minsk agreements, Kyiv was preparing for war, said Nebenzya

Nebenzya said that the Kiev regime would use the resolution in its propaganda.

“Is it possible to correct this situation and prevent the West from using this document for its own purposes? And even in conditions where many of you are facing the most severe pressure and blackmail from Washington and its allies? It is possible, for this you need to support the balancing amendments that are in front of me presented by my Belarusian colleague,” Nebenzya said.

“If they do not pass and the document remains as it is now – one-sided and divorced from reality – we call on everyone to vote against the draft resolution,” he stressed.

Previously, the Delegation of Belarus proposed two amendments to the text. The First Amendment, among other things, proposed to remove from the text the requirement for the Russian Federation to immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all its armed forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders. At the same time, the amendment intended to leave “a call for a cessation of hostilities.”

In addition, Minsk proposed to condemn in the text of the resolution the statements of “certain leaders of the Normandy format contact group regarding their true intentions in the course of developing a package of measures to implement the Minsk agreements,” which do not correspond to the goal of a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

The second amendment called for the addition of a call to “commence peace negotiations” into the text. Minsk also suggested adding a provision that would say that the General Assembly “calls on member countries to refrain from sending weapons to the conflict zone.”

The amendment also called on UN countries to address the root causes of the conflict in Ukraine, including “reasonable security concerns among member countries.”