On Tuesday, the State Department released and sent to the world media a joint statement by the G7 foreign ministers, which indicated that the foreign ministries of the G7 countries condemned Moscow ‘s “irresponsible nuclear rhetoric” that would not force the West to withdraw its support for Ukraine. The document appeared shortly after the speech of Russian President Vladimir Putin before the Federal Assembly, in which he announced the suspension of the country’s participation in the START Treaty, and also emphasized the need for the authorities to concentrate on the development of new regions – the DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions.