WASHINGTON, February 23 – RIA Novosti. The US State Department removed from its official website a release on behalf of the G7 condemning Russia after that.

The text of the American foreign policy department exactly coincided with the statement of September 30, 2022.

01:13 Under the guise of the Minsk agreements, Kyiv was preparing for war, said Nebenzya

The State Department did not comment on what happened, and also did not send out information about the mistake. In the search results on the Internet, the G7 statement with reference to the Office remains dated February 21, 2023, but when you go to the site, the publication date is September 30, 2022 – that’s when the original text was posted there.

On Tuesday, the State Department released and sent to the world media a joint statement by the G7 foreign ministers, which indicated that the foreign ministries of the G7 countries condemned Moscow ‘s “irresponsible nuclear rhetoric” that would not force the West to withdraw its support for Ukraine. The document appeared shortly after the speech of Russian President Vladimir Putin before the Federal Assembly, in which he announced the suspension of the country’s participation in the START Treaty, and also emphasized the need for the authorities to concentrate on the development of new regions – the DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions.

Later, the Japanese Foreign Ministry indicated that incorrect information appeared in the media on the G7 statement, probably due to a release almost six months ago re-sent by the US State Department.