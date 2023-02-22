|Fact-checking
MOSCOW, February 23 – RIA Novosti. Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin said that in the event of negotiations with Kiev, the Russian Federation is ready to discuss abandoning the idea of banning everything Russian in Ukraine, as well as security issues for Russia itself.
“First of all, this is the normal treatment of Russian people – the rejection of these ideas of banning everything Russian, including Russian culture and squeezing Russian people out of Ukraine. And secondly, this, of course, is the security of Russia, so that the threat will never come again from Ukrainian territory,” Kelin said in an interview with the British radio station LBC.
According to the diplomat, now Kyiv “completely refuses the option of peaceful negotiations.” Regarding the possibility of creating a regime under international control in the Donbass, the ambassador noted that such an OSCE regime failed because it worked in a “unilateral” way – in the interests of the West.
01:13
Under the guise of the Minsk agreements, Kyiv was preparing for war, said Nebenzya
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
