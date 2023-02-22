Russian Parliament approves suspension of participation in START III | News

The Russian Federation Council (the upper house of parliament) on Wednesday approved the law on the suspension of Russia’s participation in the nuclear proliferation regulation treaty known as START-3.

Russia suspends obligations under the START III treaty

Earlier, Russia’s lower house, the State Duma, also approved the decision, which President Vladimir Putin had announced in a speech on Tuesday.

The document establishes that it enters into force on the day of its official publication. The decision to resume the country’s participation in the treaty will be made by the president.

On the eve, Putin, speaking with a message to the Federal Assembly (the meeting of both chambers), said that Moscow, in response to the American ultimatum, suspends participation in the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, but does not withdraw from he.

The Russian president pointed out that before returning to the discussion, it is necessary to understand how to take into account the total strategic arsenal of NATO, including France and the United Kingdom.

The Federal Assembly is the institution that exercises the legislative power of the Russian Federation, in accordance with the Federal Constitution of 1993. The Federal Assembly, as a bicameral legislative body, consists of a lower house, the State Duma, and an upper house, the Federation Council.

In that sense, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that all information exchanges, all elements of the agreement related to verification are suspended.

Russia and the United States in 2010 signed the Treaty on measures for the further reduction and limitation of strategic offensive weapons.

The document provided that by February 2018, each country’s arsenals should not exceed 700 deployed ICBMs, including submarines and heavy bombers, 800 deployed and non-deployed launchers, and 1,550 warheads.

As of the monitoring date, Russia claims to have complied with its arms reduction obligations in full.

The United States also announced the achievement of the agreed levels, but Washington reached the indicators set, among other things, by the illegitimate unilateral exclusion of some weapons from the compensation.

