Foreign Ministry called China’s security proposals similar to the position of Russia

According to her, Moscow is studying the text of the initiative put forward by Chinese President Xi Jinping, published the day before.
“In general, within the framework of the initiative, Beijing calls for the abandonment of the Cold War mentality, stands for the observance of the principle of indivisibility of security, for building a balanced, effective and sustainable security architecture, and does not accept strengthening the security of some countries at the expense of the security of others. This is similar to our approaches,” she stressed. Zakharov.
The diplomat added that it is too early to talk about joint steps in terms of the practical implementation of Beijing‘s proposals, including biological safety.
On Tuesday, Chinese media circulated the text of the global security initiative that Xi Jinping announced last April.
In particular, it calls for adherence to the concept of common, comprehensive, joint and sustainable security, to be guided by the principles of respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, the right to independently choose the path of development and social order, and non-interference in the internal affairs of other states.
As one of the priority areas of cooperation, China has designated UN support in the implementation of peacekeeping mandates. Another direction was the call for interaction between major powers and building relations on the basis of peaceful coexistence.
Beijing proposed strengthening dialogue and cooperation between nuclear powers to reduce the risk of a nuclear war.
