SEOUL, Feb 22 – RIA Novosti. Russia has always sought to solve any problems by political and diplomatic means and is determined to deepen ties with all those who are interested in jointly building a democratic system of international relations that is fair for all participants, the military, air force and military Marine Attache of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Korea, Colonel Dmitry Zheleznikov.

“Today, we are celebrating Defender of the Fatherland Day at a critically important for our country and the whole world historical moment of the transformation of the system of international relations. With the start of a special military operation in Ukraine, the collective West is providing comprehensive, large-scale support for the Kiev regime. It is making every possible effort to weaken Russia, inflicting maximum damage… New centers of crises are being formed and existing centers of crises are being activated in the zone of special, historical interests of the Russian Federation,” said Dmitry Zheleznikov.

He noted that the Russian army is fighting on its own land, where the heroes of the Great Patriotic War fought to the death, Russian troops are fighting for a free great Russia, demonstrating unparalleled courage, waging an uncompromising fight against neo-Nazis and Bandera, on whom Western countries have staked in order to achieve their geopolitical superiority .

“Today we are witnessing the destruction of the international security system that developed after the Second World War, the desire of Western countries led by the United States to subjugate the world . But no one will ever force us to deviate from the path of building a democratic, economically and militarily strong state. And the Armed Forces Russia will always remain a reliable guarantor of its security,” Zheleznikov said.

He recalled that Russia has always sought to resolve any disputable problems exclusively by political and diplomatic means, more than once contributing to the stabilization of the situation in various regions of the world

“Among our priorities is the deepening of ties with all states interested in jointly building a fair and democratic system of international relations in the interests of all its participants, and not just a small group of countries,” the military attaché said.

He also stressed that on Defender of the Fatherland Day, Russia honors the great generation of veterans who defeated Nazism and militarism, and proposed a toast to the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and the further development of friendship and cooperation between the countries.