Tiraspol is ready for dialogue with Chisinau, said the Pridnestrovian Foreign Ministry

TIRASPOL, February 22 – RIA Novosti. The unrecognized Pridnestrovie is ready for dialogue with Moldova at any level, while Chisinau avoids it in every possible way, a representative of the PMR Foreign Ministry told RIA Novosti on Wednesday.

“We have repeatedly at all levels, including from the lips of the head of the republic Vadim Krasnoselsky and Foreign Minister Vitaly Ignatiev, declared our readiness for dialogue with the Moldovan authorities on the entire range of existing problems. From the Transnistrian settlement to the import of medicines. Chisinau always hears in response indistinct excuses.So far not a single high-level meeting has been held, Chisinau refuses such a format.

We are concerned that the 5+2 negotiation format is also stalling. Recently it was proposed to hold an informal meeting in this format, but again it was refused. Despite this attitude of Chisinau, we have not changed our position – we are ready for an equivalent dialogue with Chisinau at any level,” the representative of the Foreign Ministry said.