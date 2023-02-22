The Russian ambassador noted the importance of military cooperation between Moscow and Tashkent

TASHKENT, February 22 – RIA Novosti. Military cooperation between Russia and Uzbekistan is a guarantee of peace and stability in Central Asia, Russian Ambassador to the republic Oleg Malginov said on Wednesday.

“The overall high level of Russian-Uzbek cooperation is also projected onto the military cooperation between the two countries,” Malginov said at a reception on the occasion of Defender of the Fatherland Day.

The diplomat noted that the level of trust and mutual understanding between the armed forces of the two countries, “certainly, is the key to maintaining peace and stability in the entire Central Asian region.”

Contacts between the defense ministers of the Russian Federation and Uzbekistan are regular, and joint measures are also being taken to ensure military security, strengthen the combat potential of the armed forces, and train military personnel, Malginov added.-