Iran imposes new sanctions on the European Union and the United Kingdom | News

Iran’s foreign ministry announced Wednesday new retaliatory sanctions against individuals and entities from the European Union (EU) and the United Kingdom due to new coercive measures imposed against Tehran.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that 13 EU entities and 15 individuals were sanctioned, as well as eight British officials for “supporting terrorism and terrorist groups, inciting and encouraging terrorist actions and violence against the people of Iran.”

In this sense, Persian diplomacy adds among the causes of interfering in Iran’s internal affairs, promoting violence and riots, publishing lies and promoting false information, in addition to participating in the escalation of sanctions, which it considers as “economic terrorism”. ”.

Similarly, the Iranian ministry stressed that the increase in sanctions by European nations constitutes a “flagrant violation of the fundamental principles of international law contained in the Charter of the United Nations.”

The measures announced by Tehran specifically deal with banning sanctioned individuals and entities from entering Persian territory, as well as blocking their bank accounts in the Iranian financial and banking system, as well as confiscating their property and assets in the country.

This Monday the EU sanctioned two Iranian institutions and 32 individuals, including the Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance, Mohamad Mahdi Esmaili, while London added eight officials to its list of coercive measures.

.@IRIMFA_SPOX has reacted to the EU’s latest sanctions on some Iranian nationals and entities. Kanaani said the Islamic Republic of Iran will soon announce a list of counter-sanctions in response to the bloc’s latest bans. pic.twitter.com/WWq4iREGPJ

— Iran Foreign Ministry ���� (@IRIMFA_EN)

February 21, 2023

For his part, the spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Naser Kanani, said Tuesday that Tehran reserves the right to carry out legal proceedings against the United States for hosting the Iran International chain.

In line, the spokesperson noted that “we strongly recommend that the United States Government be aware of the consequences under International Law of hosting a pseudo-terrorist media outlet that promotes violence.”

Last week, Iran International, considered by Tehran as an outlet “sponsored and directed by the intelligence services of various countries,” announced that it would move its headquarters from London to Washington DC.





