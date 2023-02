Hungarian Foreign Minister urged Putin and Biden to talk to each other

Negotiations between Russia and the United States are necessary to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, in Budapest it is believed that the heads of the two states should hold a meeting, said Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations Peter Szijjarto.

“Having watched and listened to yesterday’s speeches of the Russian and American presidents, I think that they would have rendered a great service to mankind if they had spoken to each other yesterday … It is necessary to immediately put an end to this … (conflict – ed.), because if directly now there is no ceasefire and no peace talks, a huge disaster could happen,” Szijjártó told Hungarian journalists. The speech was broadcast on social networks.