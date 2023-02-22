|Fact-checking
BUDAPEST, February 22 – RIA Novosti. Negotiations between Russia and the United States are necessary to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, in Budapest it is believed that the heads of the two states should hold a meeting, said Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations Peter Szijjarto.
“Having watched and listened to yesterday’s speeches of the Russian and American presidents, I think that they would have rendered a great service to mankind if they had spoken to each other yesterday … It is necessary to immediately put an end to this … (conflict – ed.), because if directly now there is no ceasefire and no peace talks, a huge disaster could happen,” Szijjártó told Hungarian journalists. The speech was broadcast on social networks.
Earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that peace in Ukraine will come when the United States wants it. The Hungarian authorities have repeatedly stated that negotiations between Russia and the United States are necessary to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.
Moscow has repeatedly indicated that it is ready for negotiations, but Kyiv has imposed a ban on them at the legislative level. Vladimir Zelensky earlier said at the G20 that “there will be no Minsk-3.” Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov told RIA Novosti that such words “absolutely confirm” Kiev’s position on unwillingness to negotiate. The West constantly calls on the Russian Federation to negotiations, for which Moscow shows readiness, but at the same time in the West Kiev’s constant refusals to negotiate are ignored.
Moscow is ready to consider Kiev’s proposals for a settlement, taking into account the proposals of the Russian side and the situation “on the ground”, but the Ukrainian regime is not interested in this, Vasily Nebenzya, Russia’s permanent representative to the UN, said earlier in an interview with RIA Novosti.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
