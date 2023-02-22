Poll showed Americans distrust of the authorities in the issue of downed objects

WASHINGTON, February 22 – RIA Novosti. Almost half of Americans do not trust the US administration over the downing of a Chinese balloon and three other unidentified flying objects in US airspace, according to a survey initiated by Newsweek.

According to a survey conducted by the British consulting company Redfield & Wilton Strategies, 49% of Americans do not trust the actions of the authorities in relation to downed objects. 33% of respondents expressed confidence in the actions of the administration in this matter, another 18% reported that they could not decide on this issue.

87% of survey participants expressed their concern about the possibility of the presence of extraneous flying objects in the sky over their country, only 13% admitted that they were not worried about this.

Meanwhile, a majority – 53% – share the administration’s position that the downed Chinese balloon was for intelligence gathering, not meteorological research, as Beijing claims, and 64% of respondents support the decision to shoot down it and three other unknown objects in the skies over the US and Canada.

Analyzing the results of the survey, James A. Lewis, vice president of the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), noted that in general, the number of people who do not trust the actions of the authorities on the issue of downed objects “corresponds to the proportion of Americans who believe in UFOs.” In his opinion, the distrust many Americans feel reflects the fact that the Department of Defense has generally been awkward with the Chinese balloon story. “If this is such a danger, then why did we allow it to fly around the entire continent? Trust in the government was greatly undermined by the way COVID-19 was handled and has not been restored so far,” the expert says.

“I think that people in general live in conditions of increased fear and uncertainty. The balloon captured the attention of the audience because it is a completely material, physical object on which we can concentrate our general feeling of uncertainty,” commented the publication on the results of the February 19 with the participation of 1.5 thousands of registered voters in the US poll, Purdue University psychology professor Tara Behrend.

The US military shot down four air targets in February, including a Chinese balloon that crossed the US and intercepted over the Atlantic. In Washington they say that the balloon was launched for the purpose of espionage, in Beijing they say that we are talking about a lost civilian weather balloon. The affiliation and purpose of the other three downed objects have not yet been determined.