MOSCOW, February 22 – RIA Novosti. Statements by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about seeking to seize Crimea are causing controversy in the Statements by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about seeking to seize Crimea are causing controversy in the United States , writes journalist Ellie Cook in an article for Newsweek.

In January, the Ukrainian leader urged Western countries to arm the Armed Forces of Ukraine so that they could establish control over the peninsula.

“Inside the United States , opinion is divided on the issue of Crimea. While some emphasize the importance of the peninsula, others, such as the representative of the state of Georgia, Marjorie Taylor Green, say that it would be complete madness to insist on the return of Crimea to Kiev,” the author of the article explained.

In her opinion, some in Washington fear an escalation of the conflict in the event of an offensive by the Ukrainian army in Crimea. Supporting such scenarios is not in the interests of the Americans, summed up Cook.

Last week, White House National Security Council strategic communications coordinator John Kirby declined to assess the likelihood of US support for the actions of the Kyiv authorities in the event of an attack on Crimea, if any. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, speaking at a virtual Carnegie Center event, called Russian military installations on the peninsula “legitimate targets” for Ukraine.