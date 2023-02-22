Lavrov and Wang Yi called for the restoration of contacts at the highest level

|Fact-checking
MOSCOW, February 22 – RIA Novosti. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC Central Committee), head of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee Wang Yi at a meeting in Moscow spoke about the need to restore contacts between the Russian Federation and China as soon as possible, including at the highest level, interrupted due to due to quarantine restrictions, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
“In the light of the lifting of quarantine restrictions, a common opinion was expressed on the expediency of promptly restoring the dynamics of face-to-face contacts in all areas of bilateral cooperation, including meetings at the highest and high levels,” the message published on the website of the Russian diplomatic department reads.
14:14
Putin praised cooperation between Russia and China
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
