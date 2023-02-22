President Putin: Russia fights for its historic lands in Ukraine | News

President Vladimir Putin affirmed this Wednesday that Russia is fighting in Ukraine for its “historical lands” and its “people”, in the framework of a concert in tribute to the troops deployed in the neighboring country held at the Luzhniki Olympic stadium in Moscow. .

Ukraine is a fight for “the historical borders and the people of Russia”, a position that, Putin explained, is also shared by the Armed Forces.

“We have gathered here today in what is supposed to be a festive event, but I have just heard senior Army officials say that right now there is a battle around our historic borders, over our people,” he said.

This is the Luzhniki stadium in Russia, Putin’s speech “Today in defense of our interests, our culture, our language and our territory, all the people are defenders of the Homeland”. Two days after celebrating one year of the military operation from Russia in Ukraine

During the event, which is being held in the city of Luzhniki on the occasion of Defender of the Fatherland Day, Putin noted:

Before an audience of thousands of people including several Russian artists, Putin has pointed out that “this battle is being fought by the same brave soldiers who are here among us.”

“Right now there is a fight on our historic borders for our people! All those who support our fighters are also defenders of the Homeland. This is all of you together, who came today to support our fighters!”

“When we are together, no one can be equal to us. For the unity of the Russian people!” Putin exclaimed.

On February 23, Russia, as well as other republics of the former Soviet Union, celebrate Defenders of the Fatherland Day.

It has the participation of thousands of citizens and several Russian artists. The head of state delivered a speech on the scene, dedicated to the conflict in Ukraine, among other topics.





