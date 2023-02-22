Zakharova commented on the closing of the Russian House in Bucharest

|Fact-checking
Earlier, the press service of the Romanian Foreign Ministry reported that the Romanian Foreign Ministry notified the Russian Ambassador in Bucharest about the decision of the authorities to suspend the activities of the Russian Center for Culture and Science (RCNE), the decision was allegedly caused by propaganda and disinformation from the center. Deputy head of Rossotrudnichestvo Pavel Shevtsov, in turn, told RIA Novosti that the agency and the Russian Foreign Ministry are working on steps in connection with the closure of the Russian House in Romania.
“The decision of the Romanian authorities to suspend the activities of the Russian Center for Culture and Science in Bucharest, to put it mildly, is disappointing, although against the background of the anti-Russian hysteria that has tightly gripped the EU, of course, this cannot be called a surprise. We categorically refute the accusations that the RCNE is an element of propaganda,” she said. Zakharov during the briefing.
Moscow will respond to the suspension of the work of the Russian House by the Romanian authorities
