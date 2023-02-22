Zakharova commented on the closing of the Russian House in Bucharest

Earlier, the press service of the Romanian Foreign Ministry reported that the Romanian Foreign Ministry notified the Russian Ambassador in Bucharest about the decision of the authorities to suspend the activities of the Russian Center for Culture and Science (RCNE), the decision was allegedly caused by propaganda and disinformation from the center. Deputy head of Rossotrudnichestvo Pavel Shevtsov, in turn, told RIA Novosti that the agency and the Russian Foreign Ministry are working on steps in connection with the closure of the Russian House in Romania.