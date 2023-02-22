|Fact-checking
MOSCOW, February 22 – RIA Novosti. The Polish newspaper Wprost criticized the country’s President Andrzej Duda, who called Ukrainian soldiers Russian during a speech in Warsaw.
The day before, the Polish leader said that the conflict in Ukraine continues only thanks to the heroism of the fighters of the Russian Armed Forces.
“This is a failure. Speaking of Ukrainian soldiers, Duda misspoke,” the publication says.
The newspaper Wiadomosci also wrote about the blunder of the Polish politician, and the portal NaTemat.pl called the incident a “fatal oversight”.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
