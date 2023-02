Russia’s suspension of START does not bring the world closer to nuclear war, Ryabkov said

“I do not believe that the decision to suspend the START brings us closer to a nuclear war. Interpretations may be different, the logic may be different. Peace can be brought closer to a nuclear war by those who recklessly, extremely destructively, irresponsibly continue to escalate the situation, raise the stakes, escalate the situation “It’s the United States and its satellites. That’s who is pushing the world to the brink of such a catastrophe,” Ryabkov said on the air of the Rossiya 1 TV channel.