“I do not believe that the decision to suspend the START brings us closer to a nuclear war. Interpretations may be different, the logic may be different. Peace can be brought closer to a nuclear war by those who recklessly, extremely destructively, irresponsibly continue to escalate the situation, raise the stakes, escalate the situation “It’s the United States and its satellites. That’s who is pushing the world to the brink of such a catastrophe,” Ryabkov said on the air of the Rossiya 1 TV channel.
Yesterday, 20:12
Russia will continue to comply with quantitative restrictions on strategic offensive arms
We warned the Americans – we did it through closed channels, we do it publicly about the perniciousness of their policies of this kind. But the suspension of START in itself does not change anything in our attitude to how, in what hypothetical situations, nuclear weapons can be used. There is no direct link here,” Ryabkov added.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday in a message to the Federal Assembly said that Russia is suspending participation in the Russian-American Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, stressing that the country is not withdrawing from the treaty. He noted that before returning to the discussion, “we must understand for ourselves what countries such as France and Great Britain still claim, and how we will take into account their strategic arsenals, that is, the combined strike potential of the (North Atlantic) alliance” .
Yesterday, 15:41
Treaty on the Reduction of Strategic Offensive Arms (START-3, START)
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
