Lavrov and Wang Yi did not discuss the Chinese plan to resolve the crisis in Ukraine

MOSCOW, February 22 – RIA Novosti. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC Central Committee), head of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee Wang Yi did not discuss the so-called Chinese settlement plan for Ukraine at a meeting in Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
“We paid attention to the statements of some Western politicians and media reports regarding a certain “Chinese peace plan”. As usual, they distort the real picture… The Chinese partners acquainted us with their views on the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis, as well as approaches to its political settlement. There was no talk about any separate “plan”,” the message published on the website of the Russian diplomatic department says.
“For our part, we noted that we welcome China‘s constructive role in resolving “hot” international issues. We agree on the causes of the current Ukrainian crisis. Most of the assessments of the Chinese side coincide with our vision of the current situation,” the ministry noted.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
