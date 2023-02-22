|Fact-checking
MOSCOW, February 22 – RIA Novosti. Any peacekeeping ideas in Ukraine are shattered by the desire of the United States to continue hostilities until the dismemberment of Russia, and then focus on containing China, the Russian Foreign Ministry said following negotiations between the head of department Sergey Lavrov and a member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC Central Committee), head of the Office of the Commission CPC Central Committee for Foreign Affairs Wang Yi.
“It was noted that for a speedy peace, the political will of the West and its Kiev wards is needed. While any peacekeeping ideas and schemes are shattered by Washington’s desire to continue the war with Russia to the” last Ukrainian “in order to weaken, and ideally – behead, crush and take under his control of our country. And then focus on containing China, which the Westerners openly declare the main “strategic challenge”
16:49Special military operation in Ukraine
The Foreign Ministry said that the United States wants to increase the degree of escalation in Ukraine
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
