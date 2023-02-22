Biden tripped and fell on departure from Warsaw

WASHINGTON, February 22 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden stumbled while boarding a plane at Warsaw airport, the White House pool said.

“Halfway up the main ladder he stumbled and fell forward. He quickly got up and <...> continued moving towards the door,” the description of the incident reads.

Before entering the aircraft, the American leader waved to the mourners. He did not speak to reporters.

Biden’s arrival in the capital of Poland was also remembered for an unpleasant incident – when getting off the presidential plane, one of the passengers stumbled and rolled down the ladder. The man flew about half of the total number of steps. The victim could be a high-ranking official of the White House administration, who accompanied the head of state on his trip.

This is not the first time Biden has experienced difficulty boarding a plane — the last such incident occurred last summer. In March, he stumbled three times while climbing aboard. The White House then explained the hitch on the ladder with a strong wind and assured that the president was feeling great.

Biden turned 80 in November. He became the oldest US president in history. The American leader regularly finds himself in funny situations, the reason for which, according to opponents, is age and possible health problems.