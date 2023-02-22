Duda offered Biden to transfer American weapons to Poland

WARSAW, February 22 – RIA Novosti. Polish President Andrzej Duda offered US President Joe Biden to move American weapons to Poland, the proposal was accepted “with great attention,” the leader of the Baltic state said in an interview with TVN.

Biden is currently finishing his visit to Poland, where he arrived on Monday.

He recalled that the US military is present in Poland in two formats. “On the one hand, the participation of the Americans in NATO, where, within the framework of the extended presence on the eastern flank, the United States is a frame state. But besides this, on the basis of an agreement between the two countries – Poland and the United States – the American presence in our country,” Duda said.

“As part of this, the second (format – ed.), I turned to Mr. President Joe Biden so that the American army would move its military equipment, its weapons, to the places created for these purposes on the territory of Poland, in order to strengthen the potential of the American presence “, he said.

“This proposal of mine was accepted with great attention,” the Polish president says.

The Polish president noted that he did not immediately receive from his American counterpart a concrete answer to his proposal, as well as promises to increase the US military presence. According to Duda, Biden should “discuss this idea with the US military.”