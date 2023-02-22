Lithuanian president invites Biden to deploy HIMARS in the Baltics

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said that he proposed to US President Joe Biden during his meeting with the heads of the Bucharest Nine countries to deploy air surveillance systems, combat helicopters and HIMARS MLRS in the Baltic countries on a rotational basis.

“I raised the issue of the most important support equipment – these are air surveillance systems, and combat helicopters, and HIMARS systems. All this is currently quite difficult to acquire within our financial capabilities, but could be deployed in the Baltic countries on a rotational basis. This our offer to our allies, and I hope that we will be able to move further in this direction,” Nausėda quoted the LRT portal (Lithuanian Radio and Television) as saying after a meeting with Biden.