Lithuanian president invites Biden to deploy HIMARS in the Baltics

MOSCOW, February 22 – RIA Novosti. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said that he proposed to US President Joe Biden during his meeting with the heads of the Bucharest Nine countries to deploy air surveillance systems, combat helicopters and HIMARS MLRS in the Baltic countries on a rotational basis.
“I raised the issue of the most important support equipment – these are air surveillance systems, and combat helicopters, and HIMARS systems. All this is currently quite difficult to acquire within our financial capabilities, but could be deployed in the Baltic countries on a rotational basis. This our offer to our allies, and I hope that we will be able to move further in this direction,” Nausėda quoted the LRT portal (Lithuanian Radio and Television) as saying after a meeting with Biden.
The leaders of the Bucharest Nine countries discussed with Biden the formation of NATO forward defense on the eastern flank, the fulfillment of promises made at the Madrid summit, and the need for clearer signals to Ukraine that the country is moving closer to NATO membership after the Vilnius summit, according to the Lithuanian President. this summer.
The summit with the participation of the heads of the countries of the “eastern flank of NATO” – Bulgaria, Hungary, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and the Czech Republic – was specially scheduled in Warsaw for the period of the US President’s visit to Poland.
Duda offered Biden to transfer American weapons to Poland
