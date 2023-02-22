Congressman introduces bill to withdraw US troops from Syria

WASHINGTON, February 22 – RIA Novosti. Republican Congressman Matt Goetz has submitted a draft resolution to the House of Representatives, obliging US President Joe Biden to withdraw troops from Syria.

He claims that, despite the lack of congressional authorization, the American contingent in this country totals 900 people.

“To date, Congress has not authorized the kinetic presence of US military forces in Syria in any way,” the congressman said in a statement.

According to Goetz, the status of the bill, which affects issues of war and peace, obliges the House of Representatives to put it to a vote within 18 days after introduction.